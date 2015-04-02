Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election cock-ups and confrontations: Sharon Storer
In politics, especially if you're a party leader, there's nothing better than getting out of the stuffy corridors of the Westminster bubble and reinvigorating democracy by being real and meeting real people - but it can go SO wrong.
-
02 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-31970906/election-cock-ups-and-confrontations-sharon-storerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window