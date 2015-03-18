The announcements from the chancellor came in a "Budget of two halves", the BBC's deputy political editor has said.

James Landale said George Osborne started by going through the previous attacks on the government, and later moved towards talk of a recovery, with tax cuts and changes to annuities.

And BBC economics editor Robert Peston said it would lead to a "Parliament of two halves" as he spoke of how the Conservatives would plan for tax and spending at either end of the 2015-2020 period.

They were speaking to Huw Edwards on the BBC Budget programmes, after the chancellor gave his Budget.

