Nigel Farage was not always UKIP's leader - the party was founded by Alan Sked in 1993 and later saw a former TV presenter trying to take the helm.

In a Daily Politics film, Ellie Price looks back over the 22-year history of the party dedicated to taking the UK out of the EU.

