Delingpole on obesity and paying for health care
Journalist James Delingpole claims Winston Churchill, Eric Pickles and Clarissa Dickson Wright are heroes or friends, but obese people are putting too much of a strain on the NHS.
The editor of Breitbart UK said being overweight was "celebrated as being consequence-free and blessed", but it was neither as he looked at who should pay for their care.
In a personal film for Wednesday's Daily Politics, he says: "I am against modern cult of fattism."
He will debate his video with MPs Claire Perry on Hilary Benn and this will be on iPlayer for 30 days
