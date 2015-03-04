Journalist James Delingpole claims Winston Churchill, Eric Pickles and Clarissa Dickson Wright are heroes or friends, but obese people are putting too much of a strain on the NHS.

The editor of Breitbart UK said being overweight was "celebrated as being consequence-free and blessed", but it was neither as he looked at who should pay for their care.

In a personal film for Wednesday's Daily Politics, he says: "I am against modern cult of fattism."

He will debate his video with MPs Claire Perry on Hilary Benn and this will be on iPlayer for 30 days

