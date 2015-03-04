The UK Independence Party (UKIP) is calling for an Australian-style points-based visa system to reduce immigration.

Party leader Nigel Farage, who will outline his proposals to tackle immigration in a speech on Wednesday, said the rules would have meant 27,000 people would have passed the system in 2014. The current level is 298,000.

He told BBC Breakfast that exceptions to the plans would be made for certain categories, such as nurses.