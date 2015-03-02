The campaign group Generation Rent is suggesting Parliament should be relocated to Hull.

Director Alex Hilton said lower rents and the relocation of 5,000 jobs were among the reasons for a move to East Yorkshire.

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn got reaction from her panel of Labour's Lisa Nandy, Conservative Rehman Chishti, and Lib Dem Sal Brinton.

