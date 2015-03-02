Voters have 66 days time to make up their minds ahead of the general election.

Reporter Ellie Price took the Daily Politics mood box - an unscientific test with a plastic bin and coloured balls - to see if it was the personality or policies of candidates that would help them make up their mind.

Watch the studio debate that followed this film: Is the prime minister a marshmallow?

