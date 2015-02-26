Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told the House of Commons that the power of celebrity or money must ''never again'' blind people to repeated clear signals that vulnerable people are being abused.

Repeating an apology from the government to the victims of Jimmy Savile, Mr Hunt told MPs that people were either "too dazzled or too intimidated by the nation's favourite celebrity to confront the evil predator we now know he was".

Savile abused 63 people connected to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, but one formal complaint was ignored, an independent report has found.