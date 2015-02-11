George Osborne has "failed to meet any of the targets he set himself" said the deputy leader of the SNP.

Stewart Hosie said UK debt was not falling as a share of GDP, and the current account was "not back in the black."

He told Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics that the bottom 10% in society had "suffered incredibly" under the government's austerity.

They spoke ahead of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying a Labour government would have to abandon "failed" austerity policies to win the support of her MPs after the general election.

