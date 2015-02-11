SNP's Stewart Hosie on George Osborne and UK austerity
George Osborne has "failed to meet any of the targets he set himself" said the deputy leader of the SNP.
Stewart Hosie said UK debt was not falling as a share of GDP, and the current account was "not back in the black."
He told Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics that the bottom 10% in society had "suffered incredibly" under the government's austerity.
They spoke ahead of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying a Labour government would have to abandon "failed" austerity policies to win the support of her MPs after the general election.
