The aftermath of last month's Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris led to security being increased at synagogues and Jewish schools in the UK.

On the day a cross-party group of MPs published an inquiry into anti-Semitism, looking at what can be done to combat it, Giles Dilnot spoke to members of the Jewish Community about their fears.

Watch the studio debate with Hazel Blears MP that followed this film

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer