Nigel Farage has pulled out of a public appearance in Rotherham following noisy protests outside an office he was due to open.

Speaking from inside the office in the Yorkshire town, he told Andrew Neil it was a "trade union-funded event to stop UKIP speaking".

The leader said the action was not "not only undemocratic, it's very anti-British."

He was set to cut a ribbon at the office of election candidate Jane Collins, but his team said he was not coming out on police advice.

