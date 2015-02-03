Media player
Three-person babies a 'light at the end of a dark tunnel'
MPs should take the "bold step" to allow the creation of babies from three people, Public Health Minister Jane Ellison has said.
Ms Ellison described it as the "light at the end of a dark tunnel" for families.
03 Feb 2015
