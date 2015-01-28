Video

David Cameron has accused Ed Miliband of failing "nine times" to answer whether he made "disgraceful remarks" about the NHS.

Earlier this month, the prime minister claimed the Labour leader told BBC political editor Nick Robinson he wanted to "weaponise" the NHS in the run-up to May's election - something he has refused to deny.

Instead, Mr Miliband reminded the prime minister about a previous quote about a "bare knuckle fight" to preserve hospital services.

He also claimed the prime minister had "broken all his promises on the National Health Services", before Mr Cameron went back on the attack about the "weaponise" claim, but was told it was a "ridiculous smokescreen".