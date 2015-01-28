Harriet Harman, the champion of more women in Parliament, is said to now feel "rather uncomfortable" with all-women shortlists.

But some think the positive minority lists can still help get more women, or a similar bid for ethnic minority candidates, into power.

In a Daily Politics film, Ellie Price spoke to candidate Mari Williams, Birkbeck Reader in Politics Rosie Campbell, and Labour MP Sadiq Khan.

Jo Coburn debates this film with Labour's Caroline Flint and Conservative David Willetts on Wednesday's Daily Politics around 12:40 GMT and the full programme will be on iPlayer for 30 days.

