Natalie Bennett, Green Party: 'Leader does the election TV debates'
Green Party leader Natalie Bennett has told the BBC Sunday Politics programme that she will represent her party in any pre-election TV debates.
Ms Bennett described the debates as "leader debates" in response to the suggestion that Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, has said that she will also take part in one of the debates.
25 Jan 2015
