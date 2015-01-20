Steve Baker MP and cage fighter Reece Coker
Video

Conservative MP Steve Baker v cage fighter

A Conservative MP has posted footage showing himself being flattened by a self defence expert on his website.

Steve Baker is wrestled to the floor twice by the experienced cage fighter Reece Coker.

The Wycombe MP had visited Combat Academy, which calls itself "one of the best self defence training providers in the world", on his day off.

