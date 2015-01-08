The UK government has said it its unlikely the terrorism threat level will be raised after the Paris shootings from its current "severe" level meaning an attack on the UK is already highly likely.

Chris Philips, a detective chief inspector who used to lead the national counter-terrorism and security office, said the UK does not have many armed police.

He said the morale of the police in the UK was already low, and "officers feel under threat from their own bosses, let alone what is happening in Paris".

He spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics, hours after a police officer was killed on Thursday morning, and the day after 12 people were killed at the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

He said British police feel More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer