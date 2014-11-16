Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir John Major: UK wouldn't have an NHS without migrants
Former prime minister Sir John Major said the UK would not have a national health service without EU migrants.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr he said: "We're an outward looking nation, we always have been. We're not going to close our doors and nor should we."
UK viewers can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full for seven days
-
16 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-30073580/sir-john-major-uk-wouldn-t-have-an-nhs-without-migrantsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window