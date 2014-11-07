Video

This weekend marks 25 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall that led to the reunification of Germany.

After a montage of historic images, Andrew Neil spoke to German political journalist Thomas Kielinger, who appeared on BBC News on that occasion, and German-born Gisela Stuart, who now represents Birmingham Edgbaston at Westminster.

They shared their memories of the end of communism in Europe and how it affects the continent and its politics today.

