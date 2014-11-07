Ed Miliband is "not going anywhere" said a Labour MP he sacked as shadow public health minister.

Diane Abbott, who also stood in the contest for party leader where Mr Miliband won, said he was "poised to win" the 2015 general election, and claimed MPs from her party were "always whingeing".

She spoke to Andrew Neil on This Week, about the chances of Alan Johnson, who also regularly appears on the late night political show, and the panel teased her about a previous lack of loyalty to the leadership.

Ms Abbott said: "If he steps down tomorrow, it won't be our friend Alan Johnson, Harriet Harman, who is the elected deputy leader, would step up and be leader."

