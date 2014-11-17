BBC Rewind: Michael Portillo loses Enfield Southgate

Michael Portillo reacts to losing his seat in Enfield Southgate
One of the most high-profile victims of the Labour party landslide in the 1997 general election was John Major's Defence Secretary, Michael Portillo. The Labour candidate, Stephen Twigg, picked up the seat with an astonishing swing of over 17 per cent.

