BBC Rewind: Chris Patten loses Bath
Despite masterminding the Conservatives' successful general election campaign in 1992, party chairman Chris Patten lost his own seat to the Liberal Democrats. He had been the MP for Bath since 1979.
Clip taken from Election 92, first broadcast 9 April 1992
17 Nov 2014
