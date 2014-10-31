Video

All new government policies in England now have to undergo a test to check whether they help families.

In a Daily Politics film, Chris Mason finds out why this has been brought in, and how it will work.

He speaks to Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith, and to families on whether they back the change.

Andrew Neil with Steve Webb on new checks

