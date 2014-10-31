Media player
Family-friendly check for government English policies
All new government policies in England now have to undergo a test to check whether they help families.
In a Daily Politics film, Chris Mason finds out why this has been brought in, and how it will work.
He speaks to Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith, and to families on whether they back the change.
Andrew Neil with Steve Webb on new checks
He speaks to Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith, and to families on whether they back the change.

Andrew Neil with Steve Webb on new checks
31 Oct 2014
