Video

The questions and answers at PMQs about health services in England and Wales are reviewed by the BBC's political editor and MPs.

Daily Politics presenter Andrew Nail claimed it was "not a vintage PMQs" when he looked at the issues raised with Nick Robinson, Labour MP Caroline Flint and Tory MP Mark Harper.

They came ahead of a report from NHS England due out on Thursday, expected to look at merging health and social care.

BBC coverage on PMQs in video and text