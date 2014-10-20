Video

Labour's blueprint to build 200,000 homes a year was the first time an opposition party has set out a "detailed roadmap" ahead of an election, said Emma Reynolds MP.

Labour's housing spokesman told Andrew Neil on the Sunday Politics that the UK had not built 200,000 homes a year for 25 years. And she added that a leaked document showed that house building starts were set to fall under the coalition.

When asked how much more a Labour government would spend on housing, the Labour MP said her party would be "matching Tory spending plans" but would prioritise housing.

They later spoke about Labour repeating its calls for Lord Freud to stand down.

