Issues for employers taking on people with disabilities include the "attitudinal" barriers and adjustments , said the managing director of EmployAbility, a not-for-profit organisation helping students and graduates with disabilities into work.

Tab Ahmad spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics after the political reaction to comments by minister Lord Freud about disabled people and the minimum wage.

She spoke about how the "reasonable" requirements for employing disabled people and the adjustments needed, plus issues that applicants face about potential discrimination when disclosing their disability.

