Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish devolution debate triggers row over English rights
MPs have been debating the three main Westminster parties' pledge of more devolution to Scotland following last month's No vote in the Scottish independence referendum.
Labour has also said it will boycott a body set up by David Cameron which will examine the issue of English votes for English MPs.
James Landale reports.
-
14 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-29617646/scottish-devolution-debate-triggers-row-over-english-rightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window