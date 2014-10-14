Scottish Saltire in front of Houses of Parliament
Scottish devolution debate triggers row over English rights

MPs have been debating the three main Westminster parties' pledge of more devolution to Scotland following last month's No vote in the Scottish independence referendum.

Labour has also said it will boycott a body set up by David Cameron which will examine the issue of English votes for English MPs.

James Landale reports.

  • 14 Oct 2014
