Enoch Powell: Labour's secret weapon?

Video

Robin Day asks Enoch Powell if his urging the British electorate to vote for the Labour Party had a significant impact on the result of the October 1974 general election, which Labour won with the slim majority of three seats.

Powell had left the Conservative Party before the previous general election, in February 1974, over its decision in government to take the UK into the European Economic Community. He urged people to vote for Labour as they had made a manifesto pledge to renegotiate the Treaty of Brussels.

Clip taken from Election 74, first broadcast 10 October 1974