David Cameron named former Tory leader William Hague as the greatest living Yorkshireman, but not everyone has agreed with the accolade, or accuracy of the PM's accent.

The Daily Politics heard from cricketing legend Dickie Bird, who suggested Judi Dench or William Wilberforce for the title.

Jo Coburn's panel of Barnsley MP Michael Dugher, sporting a Yorkshire tie. and Liberty director Shami Chakrabarti came up with a list including Dickie Bird, Jessica Ennis, Michael Parkinson, Geoffrey Boycott, Alan Bennett and Betty Boothroyd.

David Cameron praises 'our greatest living Yorkshireman'

