Danny Alexander
Danny Alexander: "No ifs, no buts" on Scottish devolution

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander has pledged that the powers promised to Scotland will be devolved on time.

During the referendum campaign Better Together promised further devolution within a specific timeframe.

Mr Alexander promised to keep to this time table saying "it must happen and will happen".

The powers should go through as one of the first acts of a new parliament, regardless who wins the next general election, according to the Lib Dem MP.

  • 24 Sep 2014
