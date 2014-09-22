Video

Labour has the most to lose if Scottish MPs are prevented from voting on English-only issues in the Commons as it would lose more votes than all the other parties combined.

Daily Politics reporter Adam Fleming took the mood box - an unscientific test with a box and plastic balls - to get reaction from the Labour conference in Manchester.

He asked delegates whether they thought Scottish MPs should be banned, or not, from voting in Westminster on matters that only affect England.

