Bill Clinton in Birmingham in 1998
On a visit to Birmingham in 1998 for a G8 summit, US President Bill Clinton wowed the locals with an impromptu lunch at the Malt House pub.
The presidential meal consisted of a pint and a plate of chips shared not with fellow heads of state, but with Bill and June Scott from Hall Green.
Clip taken from Midlands Today, first broadcast 15 May 1998
29 Sep 2014
