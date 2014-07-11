Video

For some, the Scottish referendum campaign has gone on too long already, but other potential voters still think they need more information ahead of 18 September.

Adam Fleming took the Daily Politics mood box - an unscientific test with plastic balls - to see if residents and visitors in Largs, in North Ayrshire, are ready to vote or need the two sides to come up with more details.

They could find out more on the BBC Scotland Decides website.

