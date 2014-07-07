Chris Hopson
Chris Hopson NHS funding and service levels in England

The NHS in England has been through four or five years of a "real financial squeeze" which has been the biggest and longest in its history, says Chris Hopson who represents NHS foundation trusts.

He is one of the signatories to a letter in Monday's Times newspaper from the leaders of some medical royal colleges, two non-executive directors of NHS England and patient groups.

Mr Hopson told Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics about their call for a debate with taxpayers on health funding, with a rethink of what the NHS offers, and the future of the political pledge of ring-fencing spending.

  • 07 Jul 2014
