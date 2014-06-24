Archive of people eating
Video

Eating and heating: How to measure poverty levels

An actual definition for poverty has been the cause of debate, and it matters because it holds the government to account and helps work out where to direct its efforts.

Giles Dilnot reports on the maths.

Studio debate: blogger Jack Monroe and minister Mark Hoban

  • 24 Jun 2014
