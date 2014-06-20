Video

While the England flag is being flown from pub windows, on car roofs and even Downing Street, another lesser-known flag has been spotted in the heart of Whitehall.

The new flag for Sussex was flown by Eric Pickles on his department's office block - in celebration of Sussex Day this week.

In a Daily Politics film, Adam Fleming reports how several counties are fluttering flags of their own, picked by residents to reflect their local identity.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter