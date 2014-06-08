Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lagarde: UK economy is growing well
The IMF under-estimated growth for the UK, its managing director has said.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Christine Lagarde said: "The confidence building that has resulted from the economic policies of the government has surprised many of us".
She added: "Export is lagging behind a little bit, but ...consumption and investment are fuelling growth".
You can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full on the BBC iPlayer.
-
08 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window