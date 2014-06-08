Andrew Marr and Christine Lagarde
Lagarde: UK economy is growing well

The IMF under-estimated growth for the UK, its managing director has said.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Christine Lagarde said: "The confidence building that has resulted from the economic policies of the government has surprised many of us".

She added: "Export is lagging behind a little bit, but ...consumption and investment are fuelling growth".

