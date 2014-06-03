Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in 2005
Video

Blair and Brown campaign with ice creams in 2005

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown enjoyed an ice cream together on the campaign trail in 2005 as part of their rebuttal of claims they did not get on.

The occasion has gone down as one of the most memorable of Mr Blair's third election campaign.

Despite the show of unity, the tension and differences between the two men reported at the time have since been confirmed by numerous accounts of life in the New Labour government.

