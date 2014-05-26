Naomi Smith
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lib Dem pressure group says result is 'utterly depressing'

The Lib Dems have had their worst European election result for 25 years, with only one seat to their name.

They have lost seats in every region apart from the South East, where Catherine Bearder is their sole MEP.

Naomi Smith, from Social Liberal Forum, the internal party pressure group for the Liberal Democrats told BBC News the result was "utterly depressing".

  • 26 May 2014
Go to next video: Greens: 'Possibility of change'