Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg: 'Anti-EU parties unpatriotic'
The Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg has accused parties which do not support Britain's membership of the European Union of being "unpatriotic".
Mr Clegg was campaigning in Oxford ahead of the European and local elections on Thursday.
Nick Robinson reports.
20 May 2014
