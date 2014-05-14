Video

A member of UKIP's youth wing resigning from the party and accusing it of "racist populism" was "a bit shabby", said the party's director of communications.

Patrick O'Flynn, also a candidate in next Thursday's European elections, said Sanya-Jeet Thandi was on Channel Four News last week "singing the praises of UKIP's immigration policy".

And he said it was "slightly curious" to defend the party but then "the next week throw the R-word into the mix".

He was speaking to Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics about the election campaign, and unrelated comments by its candidate for the Newark by-election.

