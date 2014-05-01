David Cameron
Video

Gerry Adams arrest: 'No political interference' - David Cameron

David Cameron has said there has been "no political interference" in the arrest of Gerry Adams in Northern Ireland.

Mr Adams is being questioned about the 1972 murder of Jean McConville, but has denied involvement in her death.

