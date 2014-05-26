From the archives: Farage on UKIP from 1997

This is part of a series of clips from the BBC archives on the subject of the UK and the EU - this clip, taken from On The Record, was first broadcast on 26 January 1997

Fed-up with what they describe as a pro-European conspiracy among the major parties, the UK Independence Party, which was only three years old at the time, believe that their time has come.

Nigel Farage explains that he was once a member of the Conservative Party, but now speaks as a candidate for UKIP - at the time pronounced U-K-I-P - aiming to get Britain out of Europe.

Addressing party supporters he says that what had begun as a "murmur in the pubs and clubs" had grown into a "crescendo roar" and what people are saying is "get Britain out".