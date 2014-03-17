Video

Construction of the HS2 rail line could be started more quickly in the north of England, rather than the previous plan to build northwards in stages.

A Daily Politics panel of Labour's Mary Creagh and Joe Anderson, along with Conservatives Grant Shapps and Cheryl Gillan looked at the future of the rail project, its opposition to it, and how secure the support was from the major political parties.

On Monday, HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins called on the government to accelerate the northern section of the proposed £50bn rail link.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter