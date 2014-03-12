Video

Many voters just cannot be bothered to turn out and put a cross on a ballot paper, and some have blamed the politicians for failing to engage with the public.

In a personal film for the Daily Politics, Kevin Meagher from the Labour Uncut blog turned his fire on the public as he called for compulsory voting, and said everyone should be made to take part in elections or face a fine.

Clips are from Pathe News, plus BBC Two's Later with Jools Holland, and Newsnight

