Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Party political logos: Halfon, Nandy and Oakeshott
Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps said he wanted to rebrand the Tories as the Workers' party' to show it can reach out to blue collar workers.
And Conservative MP Robert Halfon said it should go further and have a new logo.
Sunday Politics artist Zeb Helm joined Mr Halfon, plus Labour's Lisa Nandy and Lib Dem Lord Oakeshott to refresh their party images with new symbols.
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
02 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window