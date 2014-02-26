Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Germany's Angela Merkel to address UK parliament
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the UK on Thursday, where she will address both MPs and Lords in parliament.
Ms Merkel is seen as Prime Minister David Cameron's most powerful ally in his attempts to renegotiate the UK's relationship with Europe.
Newsnight's Emily Maitlis reports.
-
26 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window