Backbench MPs said the public only see the House of Commons on TV for the so-called Punch and Judy sessions at PMQs, and some of their constituents were not impressed.

Conservative Andrea Leadsom, Labour's Hazel Blears and Lib Dem Lorely Burt looked at the behaviour of their colleagues, plus reaction of the press and voters, after they watched a clip from a noisy chamber.

Speaker John Bercow has asked party leaders to get their MPs to behave better during the weekly sessions.

