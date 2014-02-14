The coalition government said it wanted to build more garden cities in England, but all seems to have gone quiet on getting any new ones started.

Garden cities aim to offer affordable plans for parks, well-financed local amenities, and public spaces, following the Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City developments,

Giles Dilnot reports on the delays.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter