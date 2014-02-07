Brian Cox: Scottish independence 'getting there slowly'
The campaign for Scottish independence was "getting there slowly" said the actor Brian Cox, who portrayed a hapless politician in a BBC4 comedy last year.
He said there was "still work to do" but polls were narrowing, although he does not get a vote in September as he does not live in Scotland.
